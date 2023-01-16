Baby, It’s Cold Outside. Warm up to Workout

Many people make New Year’s resolutions to get into shape, but then cold winter weather gives them an excuse to skip their workout until it warms up outside. Instead of skipping your workout, find ways to warm up quickly even when outdoor temps are unfavorable.

Cold Weather Warm-Ups

Whether you’re planning to go for a run, engage in HIIT-style workouts or power walk with weights in hand, consider starting your outdoor routines with some cold weather warmups to help your muscles adjust to the chilly temps.

Allow about five minutes for these exercises.

Lunge: a runner’s lunge is a great way to slowly warm up and activate your leg muscles. Start with your front leg at a 90-degree angle and your other leg straight out behind you. Then lean your upper body down toward the ground until your palms are on either side of your front foot. Reach your hand that corresponds with your leg that is backward up toward the sky as you feel that side of your body open up and stretch. Hold the stretch for a few seconds before returning your arm to the ground. Do the process for 10 reps and then switch sides.

Squats: doing standard squats with your legs hip-width apart can help activate your hips and upper leg muscles. Just be sure that as you go down, your knees are not in front of your toes. The goal is to act like you’re sitting back in a chair behind you. And if you need the visual to make the exercise work best for you, place a chair behind you but never allow your backside to reach the seat. Complete two sets of 15 reps.

Jumping jacks: remember those exercises you used to do in gym class? They’re a handy way to get warm no matter how chilly it is outside. Do two sets of 25 reps.

Jump rope: once you’ve got your body going with jumping jacks, you’re ready to start jumping rope. This is a great way to start moving your heart rate toward aerobic and cardio exercise.

Mountain climbers: activate your core with mountain climbers. Get into a standard plank position on your hands and toes so that your back is flat and parallel to the floor. Then bring your knees forward as if you were going to touch your elbows with them.

What Workouts Can You Do Outside in the Winter?

It’s tempting to spend time inside and use a gym for all workouts this time of year. But seasonal depression can kick in if you don’t get some time outside. You can move your normal workouts outside and just bundle up. So once you’ve completed the warmup listed above, here are some ideas for ways to work out outside.

Rollerblading (so long as sidewalks and paths are dry and ice-free)

HIIT

Weightlifting with free weights outside

Ice skating

Skiing

Hiking

Yoga outside

Running

Power Walking with weights in each hand

Don’t worry about what your neighbors will think. Just suit up and take your dumbbells and resistance bands outside to feel your best this winter.

Suggested Gear for Cold Weather Workouts

You can certainly do outdoor workouts without any gear. But having some equipment will help keep the workout interesting and help you get stronger than just bodyweight exercises. Here are some items you might consider adding to your at-home gym equipment for more comfortable outdoor workouts.

Dumbbells

Resistance bands

Battle ropes

Jump ropes

Warm weather apparel with ample layers so you can get out even on the coldest days

Don’t Be a Statistic

New Year’s resolutions are popular with 38.5 percent of US adults making at least one. And 48 percent of resolutions revolve around exercising more. But sadly, 23 percent give up on their resolutions in the first week, while 36 percent only make it the first month. A total of 9 percent of resolutions are successful.

The best way to ensure you succeed at your goals is to plan, carve out the time and find an activity that you enjoy and that helps you feel engaged. Make your resolutions stick with gear from Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville.

