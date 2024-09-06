AZ Man Charged with Possession of Over 50 Pounds of Fentanyl-Laced Pills at BNA

September 6, 2024 – A criminal complaint obtained today charges Yusef Ibn Abdul Jabbar Hunter, 23, of Phoenix, Arizona, with possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute, announced United States Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee Henry C. Leventis.

According to the complaint, on September 5, 2024, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents in Nashville learned the defendant was flying from Phoenix, Arizona to Nashville, that he made his travel arrangements shortly before the flight and that he had checked luggage that may contain illegal drugs. Once the plane landed, a trained drug detection dog alerted on the defendant’s luggage. Thereafter, the defendant consented to a search of his luggage and agents found hundreds of blue pills stamped with “M30” markings designed to make them look like prescription Oxycodone. A field test confirmed the presence of fentanyl. In total, the pills weighed over 50 pounds.

“This seizure is a testament to the continued vigilance of the DEA and local law enforcement and the great work they are doing every day to protect our communities,” said United States Attorney Henry Leventis. “However, it is also a frightening reminder of the prevalence of counterfeit pills that can be laced with fentanyl or other dangerous drugs and of the need for people to purchase prescription drugs from licensed vendors to ensure their safety.”

If convicted, Hunter faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years with the possibility of life in federal prison.

This case is being investigated by the DEA and the Nashville International Airport Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert E. McGuire is prosecuting the case.

A federal complaint is merely an allegation. The defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

MORE CRIME NEWS

U.S. Attorney’s Office, Middle District of Tennessee

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email