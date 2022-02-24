Axe Throwing Venue Sticks & Stones Axe Company Opens in Franklin

The trend of axe throwing has finally made it to Williamson County.

Sticks & Stones Axe Company opened on February 10th at 615 Bakers Bridge Road in Franklin.

Owners Zach and Pam, Maury County residents, held professional careers that started out in public service. Zach served seven years in the military before becoming a firefighter, and Pam was a 911 emergency dispatcher for 15 years.

“A few years ago we tried our first axe throwing experience and we had a blast. We loved the primal feeling of axes sticking in the wood as well as developing a fun, new skill. We immediately thought Williamson County NEEDED this! So we took it upon ourselves to start our new company together and share it with this great community,” said Zach.

The couple first launched a mobile axe throwing truck and have now expanded to have a brick-and-mortar location.

Thirteen lanes of axe throwing are available. Sticks & Stones also offers the opportunity to host a party, corporate events, family outings, and more.

Costs of axe throwing is $25/person/hour to throw. They also have a variety of domestic, local craft beers, seltzers, ciders, as well as non-alcoholic beverages, and a few snack options for purchase.

Hours of operation are Thursday 4 pm -8 pm, Friday- Saturday noon-10 pm, and Sunday 2-8 pm. Right now, Monday- Wednesday is available for private events.

If you are interested in the couple bringing the axe throwing to you, they have a mobile axe trailer available for your next event.

For more information, visit Sticks and Stone Axe Company on Facebook.