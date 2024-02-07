Award-Winning Musician Helps WCS Band Students

February 6, 2024 – Grammy award-winning saxophonist Jeff Coffin is sharing his knowledge with students in WCS.

Coffin, who plays saxophone for Dave Matthews Band, attended the district’s first ever WCS Jazz Improv Music Clinic in October.

“I’ve known Jeff for years,” said Thompson’s Station Middle School Band Director Chris Colalillo. “I was excited to have him work with middle and high school band students from all over the district.”

Colalillo organized the music clinic as a way for students who were preparing for their MTSBOA Jazz Band audition to work on both improv and rhythm changes. He says having a three-time Grammy award-winning musician help out as an instructor was a great way to inspire the students.

“It was a fabulous experience for everyone involved,” said Colalillo. “We can’t thank Jeff enough for taking the time to be part of this inaugural event.”

The students who participated in the clinic include the following:

Source: WCS InFocus

