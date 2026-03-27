Award-Winning Actress Patricia Heaton to Make Appearance at Nashville Beverage Shop Killjoy

Award-winning actress Patricia Heaton and her husband, actor/director/producer, David Hunt, will appear at Killjoy in Nashville on March 29 from noon until 3 pm to celebrate the venue’s 3rd birthday and introduce guests to their premium non-alcoholic wine brand, Solubrae.

The special event will bring together the Nashville community for an afternoon of celebration, connection, and mindful indulgence. Known for its vibrant atmosphere and curated beverage program, Killjoy provides the perfect setting to highlight the growing movement toward sophisticated alcohol-free options.

Heaton and Hunt, longtime advocates for balanced living, launched Solubrae to offer a refined, health-conscious alternative for wine lovers who want to enjoy the ritual and taste of wine without alcohol. Crafted with care and attention to flavor, Solubrae reflects the couple’s commitment to quality and wellness.

“We’re excited to celebrate with Killjoy and be part of Nashville’s dynamic social scene,” said Heaton. “Solubrae is about bringing people together—whether you drink alcohol or not—and creating moments of joy and connection.”

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