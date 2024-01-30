Avril Lavigne is Bringing Greatest Hits Tour to Ascend Amphitheater

By
Donna Vissman
-
Miranda Lambert and Avril Lavigne perform at Nissan Stadium on Friday, June 9 during CMA Fest 2023 in downtown Nashville/photo courtesy of CMA Fest

Avril Lavigne announced her 2024 headline tour across North America, Avril Lavigne: The Greatest Hits.

Avril will perform her biggest songs to-date including the RIAA 3x platinum-certified “Complicated,” the 2x platinum-certified “Sk8er Boi,” the 2x platinum-certified “Girlfriend,” the platinum-certified “Here’s To Never Growing Up,” and many more.

The tour kicks off in May and will stop at Ascend Amphitheater on September, 4th. Special guests will be Simple Plan and Girlfriends.

Tickets on sale now at ticketmaster.com.

