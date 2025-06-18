Ava Max Announces Tour Stop at FirstBank Amphitheater

Ava Max is headed to Franklin this fall. Ahead of the August 22 release of her highly anticipated forthcoming album Don’t Click Play [Atlantic Records], international superstar Ava Max announced she will hit the road for her North American headline tour this fall. Produced by Live Nation, the tour is set to begin on September 3 in Los Angeles at The Greek, the 16-date run will see the chart-topping chanteuse take her new album to the stage across cities including Franklin at FirstBank Amphitheater on September 18th.

Tickets will be available starting with a Verizon Presale beginning Tuesday, June 17. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, June 20 at 10 AM local time at AvaMax.com/tour.

Verizon will offer an exclusive presale for Ava Max’s U.S dates through Verizon Access, just for being a customer. Verizon Access Presale tickets for select shows will begin Tuesday, June 17 at 12 PM PT until Thursday, June 19 at 10 PM local time. For more details visit Verizon.com/Access.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email