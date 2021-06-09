Auto Thefts in Franklin has Police Urging Drivers to Lock Their Car Doors

Another recent auto theft has Franklin Police, again, urging drivers to remove their valuables, lock their car doors, and take their keys with them.
Detectives are investigating after another unlocked car with the keys left inside was stolen. This one from a Gillespie Dr. apartment complex, Monday morning. The owner of the car left it unlocked with the keys inside, returning a short time later to find her car missing. The stolen vehicle was found about a mile away, later that same morning. The person who stole the car is believed to have burglarized other unlocked vehicles in the area.
Franklin Police say that crime prevention is a shared responsibility and are, again, asking citizens to remove their valuables, lock their cars, and take their keys with them … every trip, every time.
Crime Prevention: Not just police business – it’s everyone’s business
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.