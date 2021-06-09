Auto Thefts in Franklin has Police Urging Drivers to Lock Their Car Doors

Another recent auto theft has Franklin Police, again, urging drivers to remove their valuables, lock their car doors, and take their keys with them.

Detectives are investigating after another unlocked car with the keys left inside was stolen. This one from a Gillespie Dr. apartment complex, Monday morning. The owner of the car left it unlocked with the keys inside, returning a short time later to find her car missing. The stolen vehicle was found about a mile away, later that same morning. The person who stole the car is believed to have burglarized other unlocked vehicles in the area.

Franklin Police say that crime prevention is a shared responsibility and are, again, asking citizens to remove their valuables, lock their cars, and take their keys with them … every trip, every time.

Crime Prevention: Not just police business – it’s everyone’s business