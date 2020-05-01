auto glam remains committed to customers amid coronavirus

Auto Glam is committed to helping customers during COVID-19.

The Franklin-based auto appearance shops offers multiple services including car wash and detail services, along with a disinfectant package that helps minimize and prevent the spread of bacteria and viruses. The package is $29.99 for cars and $39.99 for SUVs and trucks.

Auto Glam says their disinfectant package has been popular and a go-to for customers who are trying to stay in-line with safety measures.

“We have all been impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. We want to do our part to help keep our community as safe and as healthy as possible. All of our services can be done without coming in close contact with another person,” says Auto Glam. “The disinfectant package we offer treats the interior of your vehicle with abio zine spray to kill bacteria inside vehicles.”

Vehicles that have not been properly cleaned and sanitized could host infectious germs including the coronavirus. High-touch areas including steering wheels, door handles, door latches, buttons, seat belts and buckles, touchscreens, mirrors, turn signals, and other frequently touched surfaces can be a hotbed for bacteria and viruses.

To help prevent illness, Auto Glam encourages drivers to keep their vehicles properly cleaned and disinfected regularly. It also recommends that customers follow basic safety precautions by washing their hands.

“On top of disinfecting your car, don’t forget to wash your hands before and after driving,” says Auto Glam. “As health officials have stated, handwashing is one of the best ways to protect yourself and your family from getting sick. If your hands are dirty, even after disinfecting your car, you can put germs right back onto what’s been cleaned.”

For more information about Auto Glam visit www.autoglamtn.com.

Get in touch with Auto Glam:

1004 Center Point Place, Franklin, TN 37064

Office (615) 794-2410

