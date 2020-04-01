Auto Glam has a special auto detail service to help customers reduce the spread of coronavirus.

The Franklin-based auto appearance shop is offering their express detail disinfectant package to help minimize and prevent the spread of bacteria and viruses. The package is $29.99 for cars and $39.99 for SUVs and trucks. No appointment is necessary.

“We have all been impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. Auto Glam wants to do our part to help keep our community as safe and as healthy as possible,” says Auto Glam. “We are offering our special disinfectant package that treats the interior of your vehicle with abio zine spray and wipe down to kill bacteria inside the vehicle.”

Vehicles that have not been properly cleaned and sanitized could host infectious germs including the coronavirus. High-touch areas including steering wheels, door handles, door latches, buttons, seat belts and buckles, touchscreens, mirrors, turn signals, and other frequently touched surfaces should be disinfected regularly to prevent illness.

According to a study done by carrentals.com, a steering wheel can have four times the amount of germs found on an average toilet seat, and is six times more germ-infested than a cell phone.

The study also found that the inside of the average car is 2,000 times dirtier than a phone, with an average of 200 infectious bacteria per inch. As alarming as the stats are, the study also reports that 32% of people surveyed that they only clean their car once a year and 12% never clean the inside of their vehicles.

While regular commutes may be canceled for now, properly cleaning and disinfecting your car can keep passengers and drivers healthy and safe in the long-term.

Auto Glam is ready to help.

For more information about Auto Glam visit www.autoglamtn.com.

Get in touch with Auto Glam:

1004 Center Point Place, Franklin, TN 37064

Office (615) 794-2410

