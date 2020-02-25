Auto Glam’s ceramic coating service can help your vehicle look as good as the day you bought it.

The Franklin-based auto appearance shop offers the specialty service to customers looking for high-gloss, long-lasting shine and protection for their vehicles. The semi-permanent coating is applied to the exterior of a vehicle creating a glossy shell of ceramic protection that protects paint against minor scratches, acid rain, fading, harmful UV rays and repels dirt, oil, dust, and road grime.

The service is among a large range of services unique to Middle Tennessee that Auto Glam offers in one facility including vehicle customization, auto detailing, paint correction, custom car wraps, window tinting, and a full-service car wash.

“Black will appear deeper, red will pop with bright reflections, and white and silver will appear as if dipped in glass,” says Auto Glam. “The cost of maintaining your vehicle is decreased due to less maintenance required to keep the exterior looking clean and shiny.”

While sealants and waxes sit on top of paint in a layer that quickly breaks down, ceramic coating bonds with paintwork providing a layer of protection that can’t be washed off. Auto Glam’s coating system comes with a lifetime warranty and is also Carfax certified.

“Our ceramic coating withstands repeated car washes without wearing thin for true long-term protection. There is no need for constant waxing to maintain your finish,” Auto Glam shares. “You can count on this service to protect your investment and keep it looking new.”

