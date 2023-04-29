Authorities Search for Former School Principal Facing Multiple Child Sex Crimes

A former Williamson County teacher and principal, who has been charged with several sex crimes, is missing says Brent Cooper, 22nd Judicial District Attorney.

Authorities are asking the public for help in locating Jonathan Marchon Ullrich, who is wanted for violating the condition of his bonds in the following cases:

Case 29900: One count of sexual exploitation of a minor of more than 100 images and two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

Case 29438: Three counts of aggravated sexual battery, eight counts of rape of a child, eight counts of rape, one count of incest, one count of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor

Case 29439: Six counts of aggravated sexual batter

Brent Cooper, District Attorney says a condition of Ullrich’s bond is that he wear a G.P.S. monitor. On April 27, Clay County Sheriff Deputies conducted a welfare check at Ullrich’s residence in Celina, Tennessee and discovered he was not there. His G.P.S. monitoring device was found lying beside a note which indicated, in part, “I can’t do this anymore.” Other letters found indicate he may be in the Dale Hollow Lake area. It is also believed that he has been in Kentucky near the Clay County, TN border.

Ullrich previously resided in Culleoka. He has been known to stay at Tennessee State Parks including Henry Horton and Fall Creek Falls.

He is considered potentially armed and dangerous. He has made previous statements which indicate he may be violent and suicidal. Previously when authorities attempted to serve an order of protection based in part upon allegations related to these charges, Ullrich became a barricaded subject for hours. After the service of that order of protection, Ullrich unsuccessfully attempted to purchase a firearm.

His hair length and facial hair has varied. See photos above.

Any person with information can call DA Investigator Thomas Goetz 921-374-1925.