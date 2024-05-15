Authorities Respond to Small Aircraft Crash in Williamson County

By
Andrea Hinds
-

May 15, 2024 – The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media that they responded to reports of a small aircraft crash in the area of Bending Chestnut Road and Davis Hollow Road. Travelers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

