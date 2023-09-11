Authorities Respond to Explosion in Nolensville

September 11, 2023 – At approximately 11:22 a.m., Nolensville Fire and Nolensville PD received a call reporting an explosion from a construction site located at Hillside Center.

No injuries were reported. The commercial building is being inspected for damage.

There was damage to multiple vehicles as a result of the blast. Most vehicle owners were identified and worked with Nolensville PD to file a report.

If you are a vehicle owner who did not file a police report from this incident, please call Nolensville PD at (615) 776-3640.

Source: Town of Nolensville