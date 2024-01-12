Author Karen Kingsbury to Debut Film in Theaters in 2024

Karen Kingsbury Productions’ debut film Someone Like You opens in theaters nationwide starting on April 2, 2024. Based on the popular novel by the No. 1 New York Times Bestselling author, the achingly beautiful redemptive love story will hit an anticipated 2,000 theaters via Fathom.

Watch the Someone Like You trailer, featuring GRAMMY® Award winner Lauren Daigle’s “Thank God I Do,” today. Join Kingsbury’s A-List for access to tickets before the public HERE.

With more than 25 million copies of her award-winning books in print, many of Kingsbury’s novels have been developed as major motion pictures and television shows. However, the formation of Karen Kingsbury Productions allowed the novelist the opportunity to make the movie in her heart.

Kingsbury and her husband, Donald, used their savings to make the movie without the help of investors or studios. “Everyone told us not to, but we prayed about it and made the leap. I can only say, heading into a major theatrical release, we have no regrets,” shared Kingsbury.

Shot last year in the inspirational storyteller’s longtime home state of Tennessee, and in Alabama, Someone Like You was written by Kingsbury and her son, Tyler Russell (A Thousand Tomorrows), who makes his directorial debut with the feature. Kingsbury and Russell also produced the film, alongside Natalie Ruffino Wilson (Best Laid Plans) and Trevor K. Ball (This is 20).

“We have been Karen Kingsbury fans for years, and we’re so looking forward to the opportunity to finally work together,” said Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom. “This film is beautifully shot and will warm the hearts of fans everywhere – we’re honored that Karen has trusted us to be her partner for this special engagement.”

Someone Like You stars Sarah Fisher (Degrassi: The Next Generation, Kiss and Cry), Jake Allyn (No Man’s Land, The Quad), Robyn Lively (Teen Witch, The Karate Kid Part III), Bart Johnson (High School Musical I, II, III), Scott Reeves (Nashville, The Young and the Restless) and Lynn Collins (The Walking Dead, X-Men Origins: Wolverine).

Architect Dawson Gage (Allyn) fell in love with London Quinn (Fisher) in high school, even though she told him not to. Ten years later, the two are still best friends when tragedy strikes. Now, the grieving Dawson is compelled to do one final act of love for London. He launches an impossible search for her secret twin sister, twins separated during their parents’ IVF procedure.

States away, Andi Allen (Fisher) has no idea she was adopted as an embryo. The news rocks her world and sends her into a spiral that culminates in her leaving home to meet her biological parents. But what will happen when Andi walks through the door of the parents she never knew? All while she’s missing the parents who lied to her?

With one set of parents grieving the loss of a daughter, and the other set grieving the truth they never told, only Dawson can show Andi everything she missed about her twin sister. But neither of them imagined the attraction they’d feel for each other. Now can Dawson help Andi make her way back home, even though he has fallen desperately in love with her?

The movie tie-in edition of Someone Like You will be published by Simon & Schuster on March 5, 2024. Pre-order the “emotional, thoughtful tale (Publishers Weekly)” HERE.