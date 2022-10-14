Author Karen Kingsbury Films New Movie in Franklin

Franklin author Karen Kingsbury is bringing the pages of her book Someone Like You to life with a movie and filming will take place in Franklin and Nashville.

Kingsbury released the book in 2020 and asked readers to purchase the new release from Franklin bookstore Landmark Booksellers. The result led to 5,000 copies sold, which kept the bookstore and the Kingsbury team busy packaging and shipping books.

Kingsbury has since formed her own production company called Karen Kingsbury Productions. Now that Kingsbury is in control of the creative process of the movie, she has chosen to film locally. She stated, “I’m making it; I chose here (Franklin) to film.” In the past, even though Kingsbury wanted to film locally, the production company had the final say in where they would film.

You may see crews filming in downtown Franklin starting this week. Other places where they will film include the Nashville Zoo and Percy Priest Lake. Kingsbury said the City of Franklin and local merchants have been great to work with on the project providing “community and friendship.”

‘Someone Like You’ stars Sarah Fisher and Jake Allyn, along with locals Scott Reeves, Austin Russell, Brandon Hirsch, and Lindsay Ross Davenport.

Kingsbury shared the actors are just as taken with Franklin as she is; lead actor Jake Allyn shared he is moving to Franklin and lead actress Sarah Fisher finds Franklin so charming.

‘Someone Like You’ is a love story with redemptive themes of reconciliation, sacrifice, and beauty from tragedy. Kingsbury wrote the script along with screenwriting partner Tyler Russell.

To see the “behind the scenes” of the movie, follow ‘Someone Like You’ on Facebook as they update it daily. You will even spot some landmarks in downtown Franklin.

When asking Kingsbury about the movie’s premier, she plans to have a red-carpet event at the Franklin Theatre. ‘Someone Like You’ will be released in 2023.

About Karen Kingsbury

Karen Kingsbury is a New York Times bestselling novelist, with more than 25 million copies of her award-winning books in print. Her last dozen titles have topped bestseller lists and many of her novels are under development with Hallmark Films and as major motion pictures. Her Baxter Family books are being developed into a TV series slated for major network viewing sometime in the next year. Karen is also an adjunct professor of writing at Liberty University. In 2001 she and her husband, Don, adopted three boys from Haiti, doubling their family in a matter of months. Today the couple has joined the ranks of empty-nesters, living in Tennessee near five of their adult children. Learn more at www.karenkingsbury.com.