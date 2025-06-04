Author Jeff Barry to Sign ‘Go to Hell Ole Miss’ at Landmark Booksellers July 4th

Celebrate Independence Day with a special author event featuring Jeff Barry at Landmark Booksellers (114 E Main St, Franklin, Tennessee 37064)!

On July 4th, 2025 at 2 pm, Jeff Barry, the acclaimed author of Go to Hell Ole Miss, will be at the store to sign books, discuss his gripping novel, and answer your questions.

This is a unique opportunity to meet the writer behind this historical family saga of hope and resilience.

Pair this literary experience with the festive atmosphere of Franklin’s July 4th celebrations for a memorable day filled with stories, community, and fun!

More information HERE.

