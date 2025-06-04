Author Jeff Barry to Sign ‘Go to Hell Ole Miss’ at Landmark Booksellers July 4th

By
Jen Haley
-
Jeff-Barry
Photo from Landmark Booksellers Facebook

Celebrate Independence Day with a special author event featuring Jeff Barry at Landmark Booksellers (114 E Main St, Franklin, Tennessee 37064)!

On July 4th, 2025 at 2 pm, Jeff Barry, the acclaimed author of Go to Hell Ole Miss, will be at the store to sign books, discuss his gripping novel, and answer your questions.

This is a unique opportunity to meet the writer behind this historical family saga of hope and resilience.

Pair this literary experience with the festive atmosphere of Franklin’s July 4th celebrations for a memorable day filled with stories, community, and fun!

More information HERE.

For more local events visit https://williamsonsource.com/local-living/

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

Previous article2025 CMA Fest Chevy Riverfront Lineup
Jen Haley
Jen Haley
Growing up in rural Upstate New York, Jennifer has always enjoyed the simple pleasures in life. She is an outspoken advocate for animal rights and has opened her home to many rescues over the years. In her spare time, she enjoys antiquing, hiking, and gardening.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here