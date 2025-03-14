Authentic Beijing Hot Pot Experience Arrives in Franklin

Franklin, TN, has a new destination for food lovers with the grand opening of Beijing HotPot, an authentic Chinese hot pot restaurant located at 2000 Mallory Ln #310. The eatery introduces a traditional and interactive dining experience, offering a variety of fresh ingredients, flavorful broths, and house-made dipping sauces.

Hot pot dining is a centuries-old Chinese tradition where guests cook their own selection of meats, seafood, vegetables, and noodles in a simmering pot of broth. Beijing HotPot allows diners to customize their meals with different broth flavors and a wide array of accompaniments, making it an ideal choice for family gatherings, date nights, or casual outings with friends.

Beijing HotPot is open Monday through Thursday from 11 AM to 9 PM, Friday and Saturday from 11 AM to 10 PM, and Sunday from 11 AM to 9 PM. Guests can visit the restaurant’s website at www.beijinghotpottn.com for more details or call (615) 996-3122 for reservations and inquiries.

With its focus on authenticity and high-quality ingredients, Beijing HotPot aims to become a go-to spot for hot pot enthusiasts and newcomers alike in the Williamson County area.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email