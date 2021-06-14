Australia’s Grace Loves Lace Bridal Shop to Open in Nashville

Grace Loves Lace — the brand behind the ‘world’s most-pinned wedding dress’ — is opening its eleventh US showroom in the heart of Nashville’s 12 South neighborhood.

The newest GRACE showroom is opening in late July in one of the most walkable neighborhoods in Nashville, Tennessee, bustling with restaurants, cafés and boutiques. Founder and Creative Director, Megan Ziems, said the brand’s Nashville move was driven by overwhelming customer demand.

“Grace Loves Lace has a modern, chic and down-to-earth aesthetic that will really resonate with the women of Nashville,” said Ziems. “The launch of our Nashville space on 12 South makes our unique showroom experience accessible to more American women than ever before.”

The celebrated Australian bridal brand has gained a cult following worldwide for its effortless, comfortable and accessibly priced hand-made gowns, produced at their own studio in the beachside town of Burleigh Heads, Australia. The Nashville opening marks Grace Loves Lace’s sixteenth showroom globally – part of a major brick-and-mortar expansion – including the launch of a space in Boston in June, alongside Phoenix in March and locations in Miami, Denver and Seattle late last year.

The direct-to-consumer start-up rose to bridal industry stardom after one of its iconic gowns was pinned more than 2.5 million times. It has since focused on a US expansion to give brides the chance to try on their dream gown in a Grace Loves Lace showroom and enjoy the brand’s award-winning service experience.

“In many ways, it’s all about creating a truly Australian vibe—laid-back living at its finest, which we know Nashville loves. Appointments at GRACE are complimentary, we encourage lots of photos and allow our guests to try on multiple gowns, all while enjoying the experience with loved ones. Our appointments are personalized, comfortable and stress-free, which is what sets us apart from our competitors,” said Ziems.

The new Nashville space will stay true to the brand’s relaxed and luxurious aesthetic, including crisp linen and leather in neutral tones. The showroom’s down-to-earth design is warm and inviting, complete with a beautiful high ceiling, stunning bougainvillea, and a lot of natural light. “It’s very important to us that our guests feel as though they’re arriving ‘home’ and being greeted by an old friend, rather than walking into a traditional bridal boutique.”

Grace Loves Lace Nashville is located at 2222 12th Avenue South, Nashville, Tennessee 37204. Visit graceloveslace.com to sign up to be one of the first to experience the new Nashville showroom. Follow Grace Loves Lace on Instagram at @grace_loves_lace and #GraceLovesLace.