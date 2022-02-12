Australian Retailer Cotton On to Open at CoolSprings Galleria

Australian retailer Cotton On will open at the CoolSprings Galleria.

It appears they will open a kids store and an adult store in the mall, both on the upper level.

According to the store listings, this will be the first location in Tennessee, the next closest store is in Florida.

We have reached out to find an opening date for the new store but have no reply at this time. Keep checking back here for more updates.

The store is currently hiring for various positions for both stores, apply for the jobs here.

COTTON:ON was brought to life in 1991. They now with nearly 600 COTTON:ON stores across the globe. The company is passionate and hands-on, with a single focus: to deliver on-trend fashion, fast! All while making sure we’re having some fun doing it.

Find more information about Cotton On Kids here and Cotton On here.