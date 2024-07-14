Australian Pop Superstars Sheppard to Perform in Franklin

Australian pop superstars Sheppard announced another US headline tour following the release of their highly anticipated new studio album ZORA. The headline tour kicks off in Denver, Colorado at Summit Music Hall on August 20th and will stop at the Franklin Theatre on September 14th.

ZORA is the sibling band’s fourth full-length album and debuted at #1 on the ARIA Australian Album Charts and #8 on the ARIA Overall Album Charts alongside Gracie Abrams, Taylor Swift, Charli XCX, Morgan Wallen, The Weeknd, Chappell Roan, Luke Combs, and Olivia Rodrigo. In addition, Sheppard was also the ONLY Australian act in the Top 40. The success of ZORA comes as the band celebrate the ten-year anniversary of their global mega-hit “Geronimo,” which has gone viral once again.

George, Amy, and Emma Sheppard relocated from Brisbane, Australia to Nashville in 2023 driven by the ambition to connect and engage more deeply with their US and Canadian fans. Their June tour took them to Boston, Washington DC, Philadelphia, and New York for warm-up shows ahead of the release of ZORA and saw them playing to sold-out enthusiastic crowds every night, that led to the addition of this second run of dates.

“We knew fans had been wanting live shows,” the sibling trio said, “but the response and the love that fans showed us across these shows took our breath away.” The extension to the Say Geronimo! tour continues the celebration of “Geronimo,” which has now surpassed the 1 BILLION stream mark, and gives the band a chance to share their new album live with fans across the US.

Find tickets here.

