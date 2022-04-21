Austins Way Street Dedication Scheduled for April 22 in Spring Hill

Summit High School’s Twin Lakes Drive address (in Spring Hill) will be changed to Austins Way this Friday, April 22, at 11 am in remembrance of Austin Corbett, the much-loved Summit graduate and loyal sports fan.

Family, friends, teachers and officials will meet at the brick entryway on Twin Lakes to pay tribute to Austin, starting at 11am. The ceremony will include the unveiling of the Austins Way sign.

Among those speaking at the dedication are Bill Corbett, Austin’s father, Spring Hill Mayor Jim Hagaman, Summit Principal Sarah Lamb, Coach Brian Burnham, Ramon Presson, and Brant Pewitt.

The City of Spring Hill BOMA voted to rename the street on December 6. Austin was a model friend and citizen. He left behind a huge list of people whose lives were made better by his kindness, thoughtfulness and sense of humor. No one was a bigger Summit fan or a better friend.

The current address (until Friday) of Summit High School is 2830 Twin Lakes Drive, Spring Hill, TN 37174. The numerical portion of the address will not change.