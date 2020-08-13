August Nature Programs at Timberlake Park

The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) is offering several nature programs at Timberland Park in August! All programs are open to the public, and the majority are free. Program participation is limited to meet social distancing requirements. A maximum of ten (10) individuals will be allowed for each event. Priority will be given to those that pre-register.

Friday, August 14 – 4:00 p.m. – History of the Trace & Timberland Park – Registration Code: 18446

Saturday, August 15 – 10:15 a.m. – How to Create a Butterfly Garden – Registration Code: 18447

Friday, August 21 – 4:00 p.m. – Basics of Land Navigation – Registration Code: 18444

Saturday, August 22 – 10:30 a.m. – 2 Mile Guided Hike – Registration Code: 18448

Sunday, August 23 – 4:00 p.m. – Owl Pellet Dissection – Registration Code: 18449

* $2.00 participation fee required

Friday, August 28 – 4:00 p.m. – Edible Plants – Registration Code: 18450

Saturday, August 29 – 10:30 a.m. – Native Warm Season Grasses – Registration Code: 18451

For more information and to register visit www.wcparksandrec.com. Timberland Park is located at mile marker 437.2 on the Natchez Trace Parkway, and is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.