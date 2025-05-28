Auditions Open: Local Artists Needed for Broadway Tribute Show

The Williamson County Performing Arts Center (WCPAC) in Franklin will present an evening celebrating Tony Award-winning Broadway musicals on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, and is seeking talented local performers for this spectacular one-night event.

WCPAC is looking for 16 performers who live in Williamson County to participate in the production. Auditions will be held June 16 and June 17 from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. by appointment only. To reserve your time slot, email [email protected].

Audition material must be from a Tony Award-winning musical, and singers should bring sheet music in the correct key—no tracks or a cappella performances will be allowed. The center welcomes performers of all ages, and the script will be tailored around the material performed by those cast. All performers will be accompanied by a rhythm section during the show.

