Aubrey’s in Spring Hill to Open Soon

Knoxville-based restaurant Aubrey’s will open soon in Spring Hill.

Located at 3091 Miles Johnson Parkway, the 7,600-square-foot restaurant has been under construction since 2023 and anticipates opening on February 17th.

Aubrey’s menu offers items like chicken fingers, nachos and a variety of salads, burgers and sandwiches.

This will be the first Aubrey’s location in the Middle Tennessee area. Aubrey’s currently has 14 locations in the Knoxville area. Owned by Randy Burleson, a University of Tennessee graduate, the restaurant was named one of the best locally-owned restaurants in Tennessee by Southern Living.

Aubrey’s is hiring for all positions. Those interested in employment can apply in person or apply online here.

