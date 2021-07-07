ATV Accident Claims Life of Franklin High Student

By
Williamson Source
-
ATV Accident Claims Life of Franklin High Student

Will Cherry, a Franklin High School student, has died after an ATV accident.

Franklin High School Quarterback Club shared that Will Cherry was involved in an ATV accident on July 3 where he was taken to Vanderbilt for treatment for his injuries.

On July 4, the community gathered at the Franklin High School football field for a prayer vigil for Will Cherry.

Principal of Franklin High School, Dr. Shane Pantall, tweeted on July 6 the news of Will’s passing, stating, “The Franklin High School community is heartbroken over the loss of Will Cherry. Please continue to pray for the Cherry family.”

Replies to the news from the community include messages from Brentwood Football, “Brentwood Football will be praying for the Cherry family as well as the entire Franklin community.”

Independence High School Principal, Niki Patton, tweeted, “Sending prayers Folded hands and Blue heart to the Franklin community and the Cherry family.”

Station Camp High School in Gallatin tweeted, “We lift you all in prayer for peace and wholeness. Our deepest condolences, our hearts are with you.”

Centennial Boys Basketball tweeted, “Just heartbreaking. Praying for this family and community.”

