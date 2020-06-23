Due to the cancelation of programming at The Franklin Theatre, only one show remains on the theatre’s calendar – the Gatlin Brothers on July 25.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 26 at 11 am. Two ticket options are available – live streaming and live audience.

“I had this idea about 10 years ago when we did a live concert at Bristol Motor Speedway,” says Rudy Gatlin in a statement. “The promoter told me thousands of fans tuned in online and it gave me the idea for Gatlin Brothers ‘Fan Favorites.'”

The brothers plan to perform various songs that they recorded over the course of their career— hit songs as well as cuts that were included on previous albums that aren’t normally performed at a live Gatlin Brothers show.

“We’ll sing songs that we don’t usually have time to do at our concerts, but often get requests for,” Rudy continued. “But we’ll be sure to sing ‘All the Gold in California’ just like The Oak Ridge Boys would never do a concert without ‘Elvira.'”

About Gatlin Brothers

The close family harmonies of Larry, Steve & Rudy: The Gatlin Brothers have given the trio a signature sound that led to country classics like “All the Gold in California” and “Houston (Means I’m One Day Closer to You).” The brothers won a GRAMMY® for their 1976 breakthrough hit, “Broken Lady,” and reached #1 with several other songs soon thereafter. Along with five career nominations for the ACM Vocal Group, the Gatlin Brothers picked up three 1979 trophies: Single of the Year (“All the Gold in California”), Album of the Year (Straight Ahead) and Male Vocalist of the Year for Larry Gatlin. The brothers were also nominated for multiple CMA Awards including Vocal Group of the Year, Single of the Year, and Entertainer of the Year. Larry Gatlin has written songs recorded by Elvis Presley, Glen Campbell, Barbra Streisand, Johnny Cash, Kris Kristofferson, Dottie West, Roy Orbison, Barry Gibb and countless gospel artists including the Gaither Vocal Band, the Booth Brothers, the Isaacs and many more.

All remaining programming at The Franklin Theatre as of June 18, 2020, including movies, private events, and live programming, has been canceled/postponed which includes the new live performance series.

The Franklin Theatre, a division of the Heritage Foundation, is currently making every effort to reschedule events into the 2021/22 season. New dates for the Performing Arts Series and other 2021/22 programming will be forthcoming.

For ticket information, visit the Franklin Theatre website.