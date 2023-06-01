Attend an Athletic Camp at Franklin High

Franklin High will host a number of athletic camps this summer for students of all ages and registration is underway.

Whether a child enjoys football, basketball, dance or volleyball, FHS has a camp planned for them. To register for any of the camps, visit the school’s GoFan page.

The dates and times of the offered camps, as well as the ages for each camp, are listed below:

Soccer: May 31 through June 2 (ages 5-12)

Football: June 5-7 (Second through eighth grade)

Basketball: June 12-14 (First through eighth grade)

Cheer: June 20-22 (ages 4 through sixth grade)

Softball: June 20-22 (Third through ninth grade)

Wrestling: June 21-22 (Kindergarten through eighth grade)

Dance: June 27-29 (Kindergarten through fifth grade)

Volleyball: July 18-20 (Fourth through eighth grade)

