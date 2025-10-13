Attend a Free Concert by Vanderbilt Trombone Ensemble

First Presbyterian Church of Franklin,101 Legends Club Lane, Franklin, invites the community to its first fall Music–Worship & ARTS Series event, a free concert on Sunday, October 19 at 3:00 PM.

The program features the Vanderbilt Trombone Ensemble, directed by Franklin resident Prof. Jeremy Wilson, joining forces with Bone Therapy, a local community trombone ensemble directed by Joseph Awad.

Audiences will be treated to an afternoon of brass music spanning centuries and styles, with works by Nelhybel, Brahms, Strauss, Saint-Saëns, and more.

“We are excited to begin our fall series with this collaboration,” said Michael Snoddy, Director of Music & Organist. “It’s a rare chance to hear some of the best young talent from Vanderbilt performing alongside a passionate community ensemble, right here in Franklin.”

Following the performance, guests are invited to a reception in Wilson Hall to meet the musicians and enjoy fellowship.

More Event News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email