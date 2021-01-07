Attempted Robbery on Maryland Way, Victim Shot in Leg

An attempted robbery occurred Thursday night on Maryland Way in Brentwood, in which the victim was shot in the leg, reports the Brentwood Police Department.

Below is the full Facebook post made by Brentwood Police Department:

“Thursday evening, there was an armed robbery at 5205 Maryland Way in Brentwood. Two suspects attempted to rob an individual in front of this location with two guns. The victim was shot in the leg and transported to the hospital.

Suspects are not believed to still be In the area. Please call police if you have any helpful information or perhaps have video images from the area. Our investigation continues.”

Brentwood Police: (615) 371-0160