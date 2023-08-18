Atomic Wings’ First Tennessee Location Coming to Murfreesboro

Good news, food lovers! Atomic Wings is bring their first Tennessee location to Murfreesboro.

It will be located at 5607 Franklin Rd suite A-2, Murfreesboro, TN.

Atomic Wings is a New York-based chain that was created in 1989 with a mission to share authentic New York-style Buffalo wings with the world. This new Murfreesboro location will bring the same quality and flavor With a commitment to using fresh and high-quality ingredients.

With a mission to engage with communities and provide job opportunities throughout Tennessee, the business partners Rajiv Vyas and Gary Patel plan to eventually open nearly a dozen more locations in the area within the upcoming years.

There is no set date for the grand opening of the Murfreesboro location at this time.