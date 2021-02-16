Atmos Energy Gives Tips to Reduce Energy During Historic Cold Weather Event

Due to the historic cold weather and high demand of energy consumption, Atmos Energy needs your help to reduce energy use. We can all help by taking small steps to support our community. Take these steps to reduce energy usage now:

• Businesses and large utility consumers should minimize energy usage as much as possible.

• Lower your thermostat to at least 68 degrees.

• Lower the water heater temperature to 120 degrees.

• Reduce shower time and avoid baths.

• Refrain from using large appliances like your washer, dryer, oven, and dishwasher for the next few days.

• Unplug electronic devices and turn off lights that are not in use.

• Run your ceiling fans clockwise to keep the heat from rising.

• Keep your fireplace damper closed unless a fire is burning.

• If you have a pool, do not use the pool heater. Instead, run your pool pump during the coldest part of the day to circulate the water and prevent freezing. spacer 12

In addition to reduced energy usage, please remember these ways to stay safe at home: