Assembly Food Hall Hosts Titans Watch Party

By
Press Release
-
Assembly Food Hall
photo from Assembly Food Hall

Assembly Hall, the massive downtown entertainment and dining destination at Fifth + Broadway, announced its plan for weekly Titans watch parties at Nashville’s largest rooftop. Titans fans are invited every Sunday to support the team at the Skydeck on Broadway, Assembly Hall’s rooftop venue, beginning with this week’s game against the Indianapolis Colts this Sunday at noon.

Titans fans will be able to hear the cheers from nearby Nissan Stadium while watching the game on a 20-ft. screen. Guests can enjoy drink specials and a taste of Music City from the 30+ bars and eateries at Assembly Hall, like Prince’s Hot Chicken and the Pharmacy Burger. There is no charge to watch the game at Skydeck, the rooftop bar and venue on Level 3. Drink specials will be featured for every game, including$10 off domestic beer buckets for fans sporting Titans spirit gear.

Nashville’s largest rooftop at Assembly Hall, known as Skydeck on Broadway, overlooks downtown Nashville with views of lower Broadway, Bridgestone Arena, Nissan Stadium, the Ryman Auditorium, and more. Skydeck is accessible through the Assembly Hall entrance off-Broadway or off Rep. John Lewis Way.

A full list of bars and eateries at Assembly Hall can be found at AssemblyFoodHall.com. For more information on the venue’s entertainment events, visit AssemblyFoodHall.com/Events.

