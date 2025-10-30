Ashley McBryde to Host Opry NextStage Live

The Grand Ole Opry has announced its fifth annual “Opry NextStage Live,” presented by Tecovas, will take place on Wednesday, December 3 at Category 10. The one-night-only event will showcase country music’s top emerging talent from the Opry NextStage Class of 2025. GRAMMY® Award winner and Grand Ole Opry member Ashley McBryde will host and perform during the show.

The lineup features members of this year’s NextStage class including Dasha, Kashus Culpepper, Chayce Beckham, Avery Anna, Tigirlily Gold, and Kaitlin Butts, each taking the stage for individual performances that celebrate the genre’s next generation of voices. Tickets are on sale now at Category10.com.

Since its launch in 2019, Opry NextStage has introduced a new generation of artists to country music fans worldwide through exclusive content, live performances, and Opry appearances. In just six years, nine NextStage artists have gone on to win ACM New Artist of the Year honors, including Lainey Wilson, Riley Green, Ella Langley, Parker McCollum, Tenille Townes, Hailey Whitters, Megan Moroney, Nate Smith, and Tigirlily Gold. Collectively, NextStage artists have earned 38 No. 1 singles, spending a combined 48 weeks at the top of the country radio airplay charts as of September 2025.

For more information on Opry NextStage, visit Opry.com/nextstage.

MORE EVENTS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email