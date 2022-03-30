Ashley Kroese Sentenced to 8 Years for Death of Brentwood Police Officer

Wednesday, the sentencing took place for Ashley Kroese, who had been convicted of killing Brentwood Police Officer Destin Legieza.

Kroese was sentenced to eight years in prison, the maximum sentence is twelve years.

In February, the jury returned a guilty verdict for Kroese. The jury found Kroese guilty on all accounts including:

Vehicular homicide (intoxication)

Vehicular homicide (0.08 percent alcohol consumption or greater)

Vehicular homicide (reckless conduct)

Reckless aggravated assault resulting in death

Officer Destin Legieza was killed in the line of duty on June 18, 2020, after being hit by Kroese’s vehicle on Franklin Road in Brentwood around 4:52 a.m in front of Brentwood Market.

Kroese’s vehicle collided with Officer Legieza’s patrol car, trapping him inside. Officer Legieza was heading south on Franklin Road to the Brentwood Service Center on General George Patton Drive at the time of the crash and was about to end his shift. It was found that Kroese had a blood alcohol content of 0.166 percent.

Officer Legieza died at the scene, he was 30 years old. He is the first City of Brentwood Police Officer to die in the line of duty since the department began 50 years ago.