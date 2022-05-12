Ashley Judd Speaks Out About Naomi Judd’s Death in Emotional Interview on Good Morning America

Good Morning America sat down with Ashley Judd to talk about the death of her mother, Naomi.

Ashley and her sister Wynonna shared on social media about the passing of their mother on April 30, “Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.”

In an interview with Diane Sawyer, Ashley Judd stated she was deputized by her family to speak on their behalf about the cause of her mother’s death. Judd went on to say she wanted to speak out now before the information became public.

“Mother used a firearm,” Judd shared emotionally. “That’s a piece of information we are very uncomfortable sharing, but understand that we’re in a position that if we don’t say it, someone else is going to.”

A public memorial for Naomi Judd will be aired on CMT on Sunday, May 15 from The Ryman, read more here.

Watch the interview below.