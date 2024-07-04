Ashley Cooke Announces Headlining Tour Stop in Nashville

Fresh off of scoring her first No.1 hit at country radio with “your place,” Ashley Cooke is setting the stage for her headlining your place Tour, kicking off on October 23 in Seattle, Wash. The Big Loud / Back Blocks Music country songstress will headline 17 cities nationwide with a stop at Brooklyn Bowl on February 19, 2025. Cooke will be joined by special guest Greylan James. Tickets on sale at ashleycooke.com.

“Is it October yet? I can’t WAIT for this tour celebrating ‘your place’ and all that’s happened since my first tour!” shares Cooke. “The shot in the dark Tour holds some of my all-time favorite memories so of course, my band and I can’t wait to get out there and make some more. This new set will have a lot of fun surprises arrangement wise and also a few sneak peeks at brand new unreleased music. Counting down the days!”

“your place” reached No. 1 on Country Aircheck / MediaBase this week, making the song the second single to reach No. 1 from a female artist at country radio in 2024. Cooke is also the highest charted solo female in 2024 on Billboard Country Airplay, peaking at No. 2 this week.

The career milestone came just days after Cooke’s feature on Brantley Gilbert’s track “Over When We’re Sober” released to country radio on June 20 for immediate airplay before releasing universally on June 21. The duet impacted country radio yesterday at No. 31 and No. 41 on Billboard Country Airplay and Country Aircheck / MediaBase charts respectively – the most-added single of the week – crediting Cooke with two of the top three gainers on Country Aircheck / MediaBase this week

