Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Nationally Recognized for Commitment to Providing High Quality AFib Care

Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown have received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines® – AFIB Gold quality achievement award for its commitment to managing atrial fibrillation (AFib), ultimately helping to reduce patients’ stroke risk.
AFib affects millions of Americans, often leading to heart-related complications as well as increasing the risk for stroke fivefold. However, proper care and treatment can reduce these risks.
The Get With The Guidelines – AFIB quality achievement award is earned by hospitals that demonstrate a commitment to treating patients according to the most up-to-date research-based guidelines as outlined by the American Heart Association. Get With The Guidelines puts the expertise of the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association to work for hospitals nationwide, helping ensure patient care is aligned with the latest evidence- and research-based guidelines.
“Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown are committed to improving patient care by adhering to the latest treatment guidelines,” said Dr. Robert Pickett, cardiologist at Ascension Saint Thomas. “Get With The Guidelines makes it easier for our teams to put proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis, which studies show can help patients recover better. The end goal is to ensure more people in Nashville can experience longer, healthier lives.”
Each year, program participants qualify for the award by demonstrating how their organization has committed to providing quality AFib care. In addition to following treatment guidelines, Get With The Guidelines participants also educate patients to help them manage their AFib at home.
“We are pleased to recognize Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown for its commitment to providing high-quality care for persons with atrial fibrillation,” said Jonathan Piccini, M.D., MHS, FACC, FAHA, FHRS, volunteer expert for the
American Heart Association and associate professor of medicine and director of cardiac electrophysiology for Duke University Medical Center. “Hospitals that participate in Get With The Guidelines often see improved patient outcomes, fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates – a win for health care systems, families and communities.”
About Ascension Saint Thomas
Ascension Saint Thomas operates 12 hospital campuses in Tennessee in addition to a comprehensive network of affiliated joint ventures, medical practices, clinics and rehabilitation facilities that cover a 45-county area and employ more than 8,500 associates. Across the state, Ascension Saint Thomas provided more than $180 million in community benefit and care of persons living in poverty in fiscal year 2022. The health system has a 125-year history in Tennessee. Ascension is a faith-based healthcare organization committed to delivering compassionate, personalized care to all, with special attention to persons living in poverty and those most vulnerable, through its more than 2,600 sites of care in 19 states and the District of Columbia.
About Ascension
Ascension is a faith-based health care organization dedicated to transformation through innovation across the continuum of care. As one of the leading nonprofit and Catholic health systems in the U.S., Ascension is committed to delivering compassionate, personalized care to all, with special attention to persons living in poverty and those most vulnerable. In FY2020, Ascension provided $2.4 billion in care of persons living in poverty and other community benefit programs. Ascension includes more than 160,000 associates and 40,000 aligned providers. The national health system operates more than 2,600 sites of care – including 139 hospitals and more than 40 senior living facilities – in 19 states and the District of Columbia, while providing a variety of services, including clinical and network services, venture capital investing, investment management, biomedical engineering, facilities management, risk management, and contracting through Ascension’s own group purchasing organization.