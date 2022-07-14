Ascension Saint Thomas Celebrates First of its Kind Community Paramedics Class

Ascension Saint Thomas hosted the first community paramedicine class in Middle Tennessee approved by the Tennessee Department EMS Board. The three-month program prepared paramedics to provide holistic and competent at-home care to members of the community, thus reducing ER visits and hospital admissions while improving access to care.

“When Ascension Saint Thomas was approved by the state of Tennessee to teach this first of its kind community paramedicine class, we were excited about the possibilities,” said Shannon Morphis, community paramedicine course program director at Ascension Saint Thomas. “The information that the students will take back to their communities will be a benefit to both their patients and their healthcare systems. I couldn’t be more proud to be a part of this program.”

The seventeen students that entered this class represented nine different service areas from across the state of Tennessee and over 300 years of EMS service. Our instructor team represents approximately 280 years of healthcare experience from all over the state. The instructors, students, and clinical partners have all learned from each other and will continue to learn in this new realm of medicine.

