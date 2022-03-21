Ascension Saint Thomas Announced as Official Healthcare Partner of Nashville Yards

Ascension Saint Thomas has entered into a strategic agreement with Southwest Value Partners and AEG, joint venture partners and co-developers of the Nashville Yards entertainment district and music venue, to become a Founding Partner of the 18-acre Nashville Yards as well as the exclusive naming rights partner for the project’s open plaza and green space, to be known as Ascension Saint Thomas Landing. As part of the multi-year agreement, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, Ascension Saint Thomas will serve as the development’s official healthcare partner.

As a Founding Partner, a premium and category exclusive designation, Ascension Saint Thomas will be prominently featured at Nashville Yards with custom brand integration across the development. This will include year-round exposure within the development’s signage network and messaging within Nashville Yards’ mobile app and digital channels.

The agreement will also expand the health system’s footprint into downtown Nashville with a forthcoming on-site clinic within the development’s retail footprint. Ascension Saint Thomas and Nashville Yards will work collaboratively on new initiatives that promote positive health outcomes, encourage overall healthy living, and increase access to quality healthcare to meet the needs of the rapidly growing community.

“Ascension Saint Thomas has a long-standing commitment to community partnerships with the goal of making innovative and personalized care accessible to all Middle Tennesseans,” said Tim Adams, president and CEO, Ascension Saint Thomas. “We are excited to bring best-in-class resources to those who live and work in downtown Nashville through this partnership.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Ascension Saint Thomas, with whom we so completely share a commitment to health and community,” said Cary Mack, managing partner, Southwest Value Partners. “We look forward to together elevating the quality of life for residents and visitors alike at Nashville Yards.”

Ascension Saint Thomas Landing is a major cornerstone of the partnership and will provide the leading health system with a significant opportunity to introduce millions of people to various health and wellness events. With a beautifully landscaped open area for guests to enjoy, the Landing will span the west side of the project from Broadway to Church Street and will serve as a welcoming “front door” to Nashville Yards.

Ascension Saint Thomas will engage guests through various entertainment touch points, while strengthening its ties to Nashville’s vibrant urban core. These will include custom on-site activations and impactful community events that benefit the people and businesses of Nashville, such as curated concerts, speaker series and unique event programming at the development’s 4,000-capacity, state-of-the-art live music venue.

“Ascension Saint Thomas has been a highly respected leader in the Nashville community for more than a century and we could not be prouder to welcome them to the Nashville Yards family of partners,” said Scott Emery, senior director, AEG Global Partnerships. “At the center of this agreement lies a mutual commitment to community. Together, we look forward to helping people live their healthiest lives possible, bringing new forms of engagement and healthcare to our guests at Nashville Yards, and working hand in hand to give back and make a positive impact for generations to come.”

About Ascension Saint Thomas

Ascension Saint Thomas operates 11 hospital campuses in Tennessee with a 12th underway, in addition to a comprehensive network of affiliated joint ventures, medical practices, clinics and rehabilitation facilities that cover a 45-county area and employ more than 8,500 associates. Across the state, Ascension Saint Thomas provided more than $154 million in community benefit and care of persons living in poverty in fiscal year 2021. Serving Tennessee for 22 years, Ascension is a Catholic healthcare organization committed to delivering compassionate, personalized care to all, with special attention to persons living in poverty and those most vulnerable.

About Nashville Yards

Nashville Yards is an 18-acre project located in the heart of downtown Nashville. When complete, the project will be a walkable, urban community featuring high-end hospitality offerings, including the 591-room luxury Grand Hyatt Nashville and the newly renovated Union Station Nashville Yards; exceptional retail and restaurant options; a world-class entertainment district and concert venue developed in partnership with AEG; and creative and Class-A+ office space anchored by Amazon Nashville and a new multi-tenant office tower that will include the future headquarters of Pinnacle Financial Partners and Bass, Berry & Sims. The development will also offer 7 acres of open plazas, courtyards, and green spaces. To learn more about Nashville Yards, visit www.nashvilleyards.com o r follow @NashvilleYards on Twitter and Instagram.

About AEG

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AEG is the world’s leading sports and live entertainment company. The company operates in the following business segments: Facilities, which through its affiliation with ASM Global, owns, manages or consults with more than 300 preeminent arenas, stadiums, convention centers and performing arts venues around the world; Music through AEG Presents, which is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including producing and promoting global and regional concert tours, music and special events and world-renowned festivals such as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival; Real Estate, which develops world-class venues, as well as major sports and entertainment districts like Crypto.com Arena and L.A. LIVE, Mercedes Platz in Berlin and The O2 in London; Sports, as the world’s largest operator of high-profile sporting events and sports franchises including the LA Kings, LA Galaxy and Eisbären Berlin; and Global Partnerships, which oversees worldwide sales and servicing of sponsorships including naming rights, premium seating and other strategic partnerships. Through its worldwide network of venues, portfolio of powerful sports and music brands and its integrated entertainment districts, AEG entertains more than 160 million guests annually. More information about AEG can be found at www.aegworldwide.com.