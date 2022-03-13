Ascension Saint Thomas and YMCA of Middle Tennessee Announce Alliance to Improve Community Health

Ascension Saint Thomas and the YMCA of Middle Tennessee announced a strategic alliance that will increase access to wellness and healthcare offerings for YMCA members, Ascension Saint Thomas patients, employees of both non-profit organizations, and community members. With this first-of-a-kind partnership for both organizations locally, Ascension Saint Thomas will ultimately open and operate sites of care at both the Downtown and Brentwood YMCAs.

This news comes after the Y’s 2021 announcement of a significant planned redevelopment of its downtown campus and a 2020 reveal of plans to combine operations of its Maryland Farms and Concord Road facilities to create a flagship Brentwood YMCA at the existing Concord Road site. Construction on that renovation and expansion is already underway.

In addition to sharing a physical presence at the two locations, the organizations will collaborate to increase patient and member awareness of, and access to, their already robust slate of existing health and wellness offerings across all of Middle Tennessee. The two faith-based nonprofits will work closely together to better understand community needs, and will ultimately pursue opportunities to jointly develop new offerings for all Middle Tennesseans.

“The YMCA is excited to begin working more closely with Ascension Saint Thomas to improve access to medical services in two of our most visited YMCAs,” said Chris Tointon, president and CEO, YMCA of Middle Tennessee. “There are obvious benefits of co-locating vital health and wellness services, but this partnership is rooted in shared beliefs that are about much more than convenience. We believe better integration of prevention and intervention can ultimately drive better health outcomes in our community.”

“This is a partnership between like-minded faith-based organizations with a shared vision for building a healthier Middle Tennessee,” said Tim Adams, president and CEO, Ascension Saint Thomas. “Ascension Saint Thomas is thankful to have found such a well-suited partner in the Y and we are excited to see our work come to life for the betterment of those we serve.”

About Ascension Saint Thomas

Ascension Saint Thomas operates 11 hospital campuses in Tennessee with a 12th underway, in addition to a comprehensive network of affiliated joint ventures, medical practices, clinics and rehabilitation facilities that cover a 45-county area and employ more than 8,500 associates. Across the state, Ascension Saint Thomas provided more than $154 million in community benefit and care of persons living in fiscal year 2021. Serving Tennessee for 22 years, Ascension is a Catholic healthcare organization committed to delivering compassionate, personalized care to all, with special attention to persons living in poverty and those most vulnerable.

About the YMCA of Middle Tennessee

The YMCA of Middle Tennessee is the region’s leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening community through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Inspired by its mission as a worldwide charitable fellowship united by a common loyalty to Jesus Christ for the purpose of helping people grow in spirit, mind and body, for more than 147 years, the YMCA of Middle Tennessee has been giving people of all ages the tools they need to belong and be well. Last year, the Y reached 171,485 people, improving the region’s health and well-being, nurturing the potential of children and teens and providing opportunities to serve others and support our neighbors.