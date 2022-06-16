Ascension Saint Thomas and Upstream Rehabilitation Announce Partnership Expansion

PATIENTS TO RECEIVE INDUSTRY-LEADING OUTPATIENT REHAB AT 104 LOCATIONS

Ascension Saint Thomas and Upstream Rehabilitation, the nation’s largest dedicated outpatient physical therapy provider, are expanding their existing partnership to include BenchMark Physical Therapy. This expansion further advances a unique and innovative model of hospital system and outpatient rehabilitation collaboration in Tennessee.

Upstream operates outpatient and specialized physical therapy services in 28 states through a network of strong regional brands including Results Physiotherapy and BenchMark Physical Therapy. In March 2021, Ascension Saint Thomas and Results PT entered into a partnership that created an integrated network of 59 outpatient rehabilitation clinics across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. This addition of BenchMark PT’s 45 Middle Tennessee locations to the partnership will bring the number of sites to 104 under the brand Results PT.

“This is a partnership that has a shared commitment to improving access for patients to world-class physical, speech and occupational therapies,” said Tim Adams, president and CEO, Ascension Saint Thomas. “Physical rehabilitation and other therapies are important clinical services in the healing process for our patients and we are pleased to have found such an ideal partner in Upstream Rehabilitation.”

“We are excited to expand our partnership with the Ascension Saint Thomas team. It is evident that their organization has a strong reputation for being best-in-class care providers, and are trusted community partners who share our same goal of providing greater access to patient-centric care,” said Ron Kuerbitz, chief executive officer, Upstream Rehabilitation. “We look forward to growing our partnership as the rehabilitation provider of choice, working together to provide our patients with high-value therapy services, and further enhancing patient outcomes.”

About Ascension Saint Thomas

Ascension Saint Thomas operates 12 hospital campuses in Tennessee, in addition to a comprehensive network of affiliated joint ventures, medical practices, clinics and rehabilitation facilities that cover a 45-county area and employ more than 8,500 associates. Across the state, Ascension Saint Thomas provided more than $154 million in community benefit and care of persons living in poverty in fiscal year 2021. The health system has a 125-year history in Tennessee. Ascension is a faith-based healthcare organization committed to delivering compassionate, personalized care to all, with special attention to persons living in poverty and those most vulnerable, through its more than 2,600 sites of care in 19 states and the District of Columbia.

About BenchMark Physical Therapy

Founded in 1995, BenchMark Physical Therapy is one of the leading outpatient physical therapy companies in the country and the largest brand in the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care. BenchMark owns and operates more than 450 outpatient clinics in 13 states. The business was founded on providing exceptional patient care, empowering our clinicians with the best possible education, and giving back to our communities. BenchMark strives to provide an inclusive work environment where our differences are celebrated for the value they bring to our communities, our patients and our teammates.

About Results Physiotherapy

Founded in 1996 in Nashville, Tennessee, Results Physiotherapy is one of the largest and fastest-growing physical therapy companies in the U.S. Results is one of the largest brands in the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care. The company operates a network of more than 200 clinics in nine states. Results prides itself on its commitment to clinical excellence through employee training and clinical emphasis on individualized treatment through manual therapy, exercise, and education, ensuring evidence-based care for each patient.

About Upstream Rehabilitation

Founded in 2004, Upstream Rehabilitation is a portfolio company of Revelstoke Capital Partners and is the largest dedicated outpatient physical therapy provider in the United States. Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, the company operates more than 1100 owned and managed locations across 28 states. Upstream provides a comprehensive suite of outpatient and specialized physical therapy services through a network of strong regional brands including the following: BenchMark Physical Therapy, Results Physiotherapy, Drayer Physical Therapy Institute, SERC Physical Therapy, Elite PT, and more.