Ascend Federal Credit Union Appoints Nick Riegal as Vice President of Marketing

Ascend Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union in Middle Tennessee, announced that it has appointed Nick Riegal as VP of Marketing. Riegal is responsible for developing, implementing and executing Ascend’s marketing, brand, and communication strategic plan. He reports directly to Chief Strategy Officer Leslie Copeland.

“We are pleased to announce the addition of Nick to our team as Vice President of Marketing,” said Leslie Copeland, Chief Strategy Officer at Ascend. “His expertise in marketing strategy and brand growth will be instrumental as we continue to expand our Middle Tennessee presence and connect more deeply with our members and communities.”

Riegal has more than 22 years of marketing leadership experience driving brand growth through a data-driven, consumer-first approach. Prior to joining the credit union, Riegal worked with a variety of brands including McDonald’s, Checkers Drive In Restaurants, and Tervis.

“I am honored to be joining such a talented and mission-driven team,” said Riegal. “The strength of the Ascend brand and the credit union’s commitment to our members and communities is well-known throughout Middle Tennessee and the industry. I am honored to lead the marketing team and help drive forward Ascend’s mission to empower our members to help them achieve their financial goals.”

Riegal is a graduate of the University of Florida. Riegal and his wife, Erin, have two children, Sylvia and Alexander. He enjoys spending time outdoors and attending his children’s sporting events.

About Ascend Federal Credit Union

With more than 245,000 members and more than $4.4 billion in assets, Ascend Federal Credit Union is the largest credit union in Middle Tennessee and one of the largest federally chartered credit unions in the United States. Based in Tullahoma, Tenn., the member-owned financial institution offers banking, loan, retirement, and investment services from its 28 branches, more than 55,000 free ATMs worldwide, digital banking portal, and mobile app. The credit union’s mission is to serve by offering financial literacy education and giving back to its community in a variety of ways. Ascend is federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration. For more information, visit ascend.org.

