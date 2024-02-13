Ascend Federal Credit Union Appoints Josh Sudbury as Chief Legal Officer

Ascend Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union in Middle Tennessee, announced today that it has appointed Josh Sudbury as Chief Legal Officer (CLO). Sudbury is responsible for providing strategic legal and risk management advice to Ascend senior management on corporate, regulatory, and compliance matters. He will also lead, direct, and control the activities of the legal department, compliance, asset recovery department, and security department.

“We are pleased with the addition of Josh to our senior leadership team as Chief Legal Officer,” said Matt Jernigan Ascend President and CEO. “He brings extensive experience to the position, and his guidance on legal issues involving Ascend will be essential. In addition, he will be able to contribute significantly to our policies and procedures as a trusted advisor.”

“Ascend has a reputation as one of Tennessee’s top credit unions,” said Sudbury. “As a native of Middle Tennessee, I’m honored and excited to partner with leadership to provide strategies that will continue to deliver the best financial experience to our members. I look forward to leading the legal department of this amazing organization as we continue to grow the Ascend community.”

A veteran attorney, Sudbury has worked in various industries with both established and high-growth companies. Before joining Ascend, he was Senior Associate General Counsel for Smile Direct Club. Previously, he was an attorney at Nashville law firms Ford Harrison, LLP, and King & Ballow.

Sudbury earned his Bachelor of Arts in History from Presbyterian College and his Juris Doctorate from the University of Memphis School of Law. Outside of work, Sudbury enjoys spending time with his wife and their three boys. Sudbury also remains active in his community, previously serving as a board member of The Little Pantry That Could, a full-service food pantry in West Nashville, from 2015-2022, and as past president and member of the Rotary Club of Green Hills. Sudbury currently serves as Secretary of the Tullahoma Sports Council. He is also an active member of the Tullahoma Noon Rotary Club and a volunteer coach for various youth sports.