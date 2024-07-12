Ascend Donates $10K as Title Sponsor for Christmas in July Toy Drive

Ascend Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union in Middle Tennessee, announced today that it is the title sponsor of the inaugural WNRQ-FM (105.9 The Rock) Christmas in July toy drive to benefit Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. As part of its sponsorship, Ascend donated $10,000 to the hospital, of which $1,500 will go directly toward purchasing toys.

The toy drive runs through Sunday, July 21. Toys collected during the drive will be delivered to the hospital on Thursday, July 25.

“There’s an old saying that Christmas comes but once a year, but we couldn’t be happier to be making summer a second season of giving for the children at Monroe Carell,” said Ascend president and CEO Matt Jernigan. “We’ve long been supporters of the important, life-saving work done by the doctors and nurses at Monroe Carell, and we hope this toy drive will bring some unexpected joy to the hospital’s young patients as they continue on their journey to regaining full health.”

Donations can be dropped off at designated toy collection boxes located inside these select Middle Tennessee Walmart locations:

600 Mallory Lane | Franklin

7044 Charlotte Pike | Nashville

5824 Nolensville Pike | Nashville

4424 Lebanon Pike | Hermitage

4040 Nolensville Pk (Harding Pl) | Nashville

300 Pleasant Grove Rd | Mt. Juliet

2421 Powell Ave | Nashville

5511 Murfreesboro Rd | LaVergne

Both The Rock and its sister station WRVW-FM (107.5 The River) will be participating in the drive. WNRQ’s The Loper Show, which airs weekdays from 6-10 a.m. Central, will broadcast from a Walmart location during the final week of the toy drive to help encourage donations.

Monroe Carell is one of the nation’s leading children’s hospitals, and the largest in the Southeast. The hospital is ranked nationally in 10 specialties, offers the highest-level NICU and emergency care, and partners with experts across Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Its pioneering research and innovation in pediatric health care brings the latest treatments to patients at its hospital, as well as its 22 regional and affiliated clinics.

In 2023, Ascend donated $200,000 to Monroe Carell to fund an inpatient pediatric rehabilitation unit, allowing children who need comprehensive rehabilitation care and their families to stay in state and closer to home. The donation continued Ascend’s longstanding support for the hospital and its mission of providing pediatric specialty care to children and communities regionally, nationally, and internationally.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email