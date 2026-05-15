Ascend Amphitheater Kicks Off a New Era with Major Upgrades

Representatives from Opry Entertainment Group (OEG), Ascend Federal Credit Union, and Metro Nashville Government joined Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell on May 1 to kick off the 2026 Ascend Federal Credit Union Amphitheater season ahead of the venue’s first show under OEG’s 10-year management contract.

The event marked the debut of a new bridge connector for the Riverfront Park Greenway, which runs alongside the amphitheater. The $1 million investment, funded as part of OEG’s more than $12 million capital improvement pledge, will enable continuous public access to a key stretch of greenway that was previously closed.

Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell said, “We’ve long dreamed of activating the riverfront instead of just driving over it. We’re taking a big step forward here today. One of the best settings for a live music venue anywhere is now even better, thanks to new operator Opry Entertainment, and the beautiful greenway connection, which will allow continuous access to a key stretch that was previously closed to the public.”

Colin Reed, Executive Chairman of Ryman Hospitality Properties added, “Ascend Federal Credit Union Amphitheater is a crown jewel asset for the Nashville community that will soon be regarded as one of the best outdoor music venues in the country. As longtime caretakers of some of the world’s most beloved music venues, we will steward this facility in the same manner as our owned assets, with the guest and artist experience guiding every decision we make. Every improvement made to prepare for the season, including this important greenway connector, was designed with fans, artists and the community in mind.”

Additional venue enhancements debuted include:

New permanent seats complete with the installation of new artificial turf

Enhanced VIP boxes with new furniture, dedicated servers, elevated food menus and elevated drink offerings

A redesigned and enhanced VIP lounge

New artist friends and family viewing decks and newly remodeled artist dressing rooms

The all-new “Gearstand” fan zone, where ticket holders can purchase merchandise and buy or rent lawn chairs and blankets

The all-new “Tennessee Tailgate” presented by Farm Bureau Insurance, where ticketholders can enjoy picnic tables and lawn games before or during shows

Three refurbished concessions stands with brand new kitchen equipment to provide enhanced menu options

New bar kiosks throughout the venue

New retail items including a limited edition Ascend Federal Credit Union Amphitheater poster

OEG worked closely with Metro Nashville Parks throughout the venue’s off-season to begin construction on the new connector bridge and complete venue enhancements, ensuring all elements were ready in time for tonight’s season opener.

Guests at Ascend Federal Credit Union Amphitheater will also notice a new, soaring addition to the main stage as a brand-new sign was also unveiled today, marking Ascend Federal Credit Union’s second decade as the venue’s title sponsor and key community partner.

“Our partnership with Opry Entertainment Group reflects a shared commitment to our local communities and to delivering exceptional service,” said Ascend President and CEO Matt Jernigan. “At Ascend, giving back and strengthening our connection to the communities we serve is at the heart of who we are. This collaboration allows us to engage with our members and neighbors through one of Nashville’s most iconic venues while supporting experiences that bring people together.”

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Reed continued, “We are so pleased to have Ascend Federal Credit Union as our core partner for the next 10 years. We look forward to working with them to bring quality programming to the community year-round at this world-class facility.”

OEG plans to program up to 35 concert events annually at Ascend Federal Credit Union Amphitheater with a portion of each ticket sold benefiting Nashville Parks Foundation. Additional community events will include performances by the Nashville Symphony and the Grand Ole Opry, as well as an inaugural Community Day this summer featuring free, family-friendly activities.

Ascend Federal Credit Union Amphitheater’s 2026 concert season kicked off on Friday, May 1st, with a performance from country superstar Bailey Zimmerman. Upcoming shows include:

Yellowcard – Monday, June 8

Charlie Puth – Tuesday, June 9

Yacht Rock Symphony in Concert – Tuesday, June 23

Young The Giant – Saturday, June 27

Lindsey Stirling – Wednesday, July 22

Turnpike Troubadors – Friday, July 24

Zeds Dead – Saturday, July 25

The Pussycat Dolls – Wednesday, July 29

Hilary Duff – Thursday, July 30

Train – Friday, July 31

Bob Dylan – Saturday, August 1

Tape B x Levity – Saturday, August 8

Jack Johnson – Tuesday, August 25

Bert Kreischer – Saturday, September 12

Shaboozey – Friday, September 18

Dermot Kennedy – Sunday, October 11

For the latest news and announcements from Ascend Federal Credit Union Amphitheater, and to purchase tickets for the 2026 concert season, visit ascendamphitheater.com.