As the Housing Market Shifts, Work with the Best Luxury Home Realtor in Nashville

The housing market has changed dramatically since 2021 as the Federal Reserve has increased interest rates to curb inflation. With the Federal Reserve increasing rates by only .25 percent during its last change and Federal Fund interest rates reaching the target of 4.5-4.75 percent, experts believe the housing market will level off.

The Nashville housing market is still solid, meaning we haven’t seen the bottom fall out of any home values. But just the same, working with the best luxury home realtor in Nashville is essential to getting the most value from a home sale and negotiating fair terms when purchasing a home in this seller’s market.

Nashville Housing Market Trends in Early 2023

The more you know about the Nashville housing market, the more prepared you’ll be for engaging in real estate transactions. Here’s what you need to know about real estate in 2023.

Buyers have more flexibility and options as far as who pays closing costs, appraisals, inspections, etc.

While interest rates are hovering around 6%, buying down interest rates can help make the rates more affordable

Home prices are still higher compared to pre-2020 prices, making it still a great time to sell

Condo prices have held steady despite increasing mortgage rates

Interest rates are expected to stabilize by the end of 2023

Experts expect buyers to come back to the market as rates normalize, raising demand back up slightly

With home prices leveling off, now is a great time to invest in Nashville real estate before prices begin to appreciate again once mortgage rates stabilize

Working with a real estate agent who can advise on these trends and share insights into the best times to buy and sell local real estate will make the process smooth. And the more familiar with the area your agent is, the better your negotiating power will be.

Susan Gregory is a Nashville native, meaning she knows every neighborhood and has stayed up to date on up-and-coming areas to offer her expertise on any real estate transaction.

Want to know more about how to choose a realtor, especially when shopping for a luxury home? Here’s a look at 4 considerations.

How to Find the Best Luxury Home Realtor in Nashville

Learn what to look for in a luxury home realtor to find the best one based on your needs.

1. Network and Connections

The number of buyers for a luxury home will be smaller than for mid-size or introductory homes. But these homes still tend to move quickly when you know how to tap into that market of interested buyers.

Look for a realtor that is active in the community, and therefore has many people in their network and ample connections. Some ways you might be able to tell that from reading a realtor’s bio include:

Philanthropic activity

Participation in organizations

Number of homes sold per year

Time as a realtor

2. Marketing Skills

In a buyer’s market, homes don’t sell within hours of listing quite like they do in a seller’s market. And while you still likely won’t struggle to move a home in Nashville, the right marketing skills can help reduce the number of days a home sits on the market and secure top dollar for a home.

As you review realtors, consider these aspects of their marketing skills.

Photos or videos of homes they are selling

Personal branding

Social media presence

Open-house marketing or awareness

3. Personality

You want to know that you’ll get along well with your realtor and that they’ll help you achieve your goals with your real estate transaction. When meeting with a realtor, consider these traits to find someone that fits your preferences.

Respectfulness

Confidence

Efficiency

Expertise (especially in the area of the market you’ll be buying or selling)

4. Experience

Luxury home transactions require deep real estate expertise. You don’t want to hire a new realtor with minimal experience to engage in these transactions. Nothing can replace the valuable lessons and skills a realtor gains from completing real estate transactions.

Review the realtor’s list of accomplishments and recent home sales to learn more about their experience in those areas.

Nashville Realtor Susan Gregory

Susan Gregory has been in real estate for 27 years and has extensive experience in luxury homes. The industry has recognized Susan as a top-grossing agent by sales volume in middle Tennessee. From her current listings, you can see that her expertise lies in luxury homes.

For luxury home expertise you can rely on