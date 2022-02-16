As Tax Season Gets Underway, Be Aware of Tax Scams

via AgeWell of Middle Tennessee

As a new tax season begins, keep in mind scammers will be revving up their efforts to steal YOUR money. The scams come in different forms: phishing emails, harassing phone calls, and tax return identity theft.

Here are some steps to help keep your identity and money safe:

File taxes early to avoid scammers

Be cautious about tax-related emails. Do not use links within the email. Instead, go to the IRS website for relevant information

Hang up on IRS impersonator phone calls

Report suspicious emails or phone calls ASAP

Shred bank and tax documents before throwing them away

Update your security software

The IRS offers an option called Identity Protection PIN (IP PIN) that assigns a unique six-digit code to eligible taxpayers that helps limit fraudulent tax returns. There is more information available at www.irs.gov/identity-theft- fraud-scams/get-an-identity- protection-pin.

Here are some reminders about the IRS. They will NEVER:

call about past taxes without having mailed several notices first

call to demand payment with threats to involve law enforcement and have you arrested

call or email asking you to divulge personal and/or financial information

require payment without allowing you to appeal or even question the amount due

require you to use a specific payment method like a pre-paid debit card

ask for your credit/debit card and/or bank information over the phone