Artober Nashville Now Accepting Artist Submissions for the Background of the 2022 Event Logo

Artober Nashville, a program of NowPlayingNashville at The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, will accept local Nashville and Middle Tennessee artist submissions for the background of the 2022 logo through June 1.

Each year, a local artist is selected as the background of the event’s official 2022 logo. This past year, the photograph of “Wee Little Houses” by Tammy Gentuso (a mixed-media clay artist) served as the backdrop.

“We are looking for another unique piece of art from a local artist,” said Erin Holcomb, NowPlayingNashville Manager.

All artists must submit a piece of visual art that exhibits the spirit of Artober Nashville — full of vibrant colors, patterns or abstract design — along with a theme idea. Full submission criteria is available at https://communityfoundationofmidtn.formstack.com/forms/call_for_artist_submissions.

For questions, please contact Erin Holcomb at [email protected]

Set to be held Sept. 26–Oct. 31, 2022, Artober Nashville is a month-long celebration of the arts and humanities in Nashville and Middle Tennessee. The annual event highlights the depth and variety of the arts community and its many public offerings, while virtually encouraging participation in the arts from residents and tourists alike.

Artober Nashville was established in 2011 by the Metro Nashville Arts Commission and was operated by the commission through 2016.

For more information and to add your event, visit ArtoberNashville.com.