



Country Music Hall of Fame, Grand Ole Opry member and southern rock legend Charlie Daniels died on Monday, July 6th at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee. Doctors determined the cause of death was a hemorrhagic stroke, stated a release. Daniels was 83.

No further information has been released on visitation and funeral arrangements.

This year has seen the passing of several other notable entertainers, including John Prine, Joe Diffie, and Kenny Rogers.

Charlie Daniels’ Legacy

Charlie Daniels was a singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist known for his contributions to Southern rock and bluegrass in addition to country. From his Dove Award-winning gospel albums to his genre-defining southern rock anthems and his CMA Award-winning country hits, few artists have left a more indelible mark on America’s musical landscape than Charlie Daniels. He was known as an outspoken patriot, beloved mentor, and a true road warrior. Daniels also supported the military, underprivileged children, and others in need. The Charlie Daniels Band has long populated radio with memorable hits such as the signature song, “The Devil Went Down to Georgia.”

After the news of Charlie Daniels’ death, country artists shared their thoughts and memories.

“I’m sad for the world and for his family…but I’m smiling a little because the angel band in Heaven just got themselves one heck of a fiddle player…see you again, one day, sweet Charlie Daniels”- Carrie Underwood

“I’m so sad he’s gone. But I know he had no doubt about where he was going when this life was over. We have so many memories together, and I am so blessed to have known him.He beat the devil with his fiddle, and I’m sure he’s opening up his case and resining up his bow now to play for the Lord. Rest In Peace my friend. We love you.” – Brad Paisley

“I had just watched the special video message Charlie sent to me for my birthday and then got the devastating news of his passing. But I realize the greatest gift of all to me personally was his friendship. I was so happy when he became a member of our Opry family, because it meant we’d see him more often, and appearing on his Volunteer Jam was one of the highlights of my career. I admired his kind, gentle spirit, his support of our military, his love for our music, his community and our country. I just admired everything about Charlie Daniels.”–Jeannie Seely

“My first Opry performances in Texas as a young 14 year old was singing “Devil Went Down To Georgia,” “In America,” and “The Legend of Wooley Swamp.” I have always been such a fan of Charlie and his band. A class act, a patriot, and one of the nicest men I have ever met. I know where he is now and it is glorious! Grace and peace be with his bandmates, family and friends at this time. Thank you Mr. Daniels for always being so kind to me over the years. Go rest high on that mountain that you have talked about so many times.”–Tim Rushlow

“This Legend, Charlie Daniels, was at the core of my roots and influences in music. We recorded “Just As I Am” together for his Gospel Album. “Oh lamb of God I come…I come,” sings the hymn. An honor to call him my friend. Fiddle is gonna be roaring in heaven tonight! #RIP”–Billy Ray Cyrus

“Charlie Daniels was someone you could lean on at any time or ask his advice. I am so blessed to have known him as a peer, as a friend and performed with him many times. “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” well, the devil never had a chance! And now Charlie is playing that fiddle with the heavenly angels in the Big Man’s band. Some day I’ll see you again, Charlie.”

–Tanya Tucker

“Every time I was around Charlie I felt like I was standing next to pure country. He sang about Faith, Patriotism, family and having good, clean fun. I’m so grateful that I got to meet and know a truly great man.”–Naomi Judd

“Getting to open for Mr. Charlie was one of my very first memorable moments in country music. He’s an important part of my story. When Mom & I opened for Mr. Charlie in the 80’s, I was so young, so naive, and in awe of my heroes and sheroes in country music. I spent most of my time trying to talk to, hang out with and learn everything I could from the artists we played shows with. Mr. Charlie was always so kind to me. He always made me feel so important. His heart. Oh my. His passion for God and his country, it really was what made him such a gifted soul. I adore him!! He’d come over to me in a crowded room to hug me. He always made time for me and I respect him so much for the way he treated me and so many others in the room. During one of our moments backstage before a show, I was talking to Mr. Charlie about how nervous I was being onstage. He told me to “Never look at the empty seats.” I have not forgotten his words to me. Charlie Daniels is a maverick. His heart is bigger than most. He lived and he loved large!!!!! Thank you for your service to our great country sir. I love you so.”–Wynonna Judd

“The passing of Charlie Daniels is not only a huge loss for the industry but a personal loss. Charlie has been a personal friend throughout our career and we consider him family. Charlie was a patriot that stood for the good of all men. Charlie, you will be missed my friend.” -Jeff Cook, ALABAMA

“One of my favorite people on this earth Charlie Daniels has gone on to his eternal reward today. Oh, how he will be missed at the Grand Ole Opry and everywhere else he was loved. Charlie, thank you for being a Patriot, a Statesman, a Christian, a friend, a father, a husband to Miss Hazel, and a great maker of music that will live on for generations. You made an indelible mark in this life, and you will be missed my brother.”-Ricky Skaggs

“Charlie Daniels was my friend. He was my friend on many levels and we had an unspoken understanding that if either of us ever needed the other, it was a given. Charlie was very bold about what he believed in and I am too. I’m gonna miss you old friend. I’ll tell you all about what happens when I get there. I love you and I miss you already but I’ll be there before you miss me. Say hello to Momma and enjoy your time till we meet again.”-Darryl Worley

“I will truly miss my friend and fellow Country Music Hall Of Fame member, Charlie Daniels. He was one of the most honest and genuinely nice people in the business. I will miss our talks. We shared lots of memories and supported each other. My prayers are with his family, friends and colleagues.” – Charley Pride

“All of The Oak Ridge Boys are saddened and devastated by this sudden and immeasurable loss. Charlie was not only a dear friend but a Patriot who loved Jesus and loved the USA. It is all so very hard to process right now…We will miss Charlie, but we know where he is… The Everlasting Arms of HIS and OUR Savior hold him now…Until The Day Charlie…Until the DAY…prayers for Hazel.” – Joe Bonsall of The Oak Ridge Boys



